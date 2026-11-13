In France, French combined events athlete Oriane Lazraq-Khlass has been suspended from competition for 22 months by a disciplinary court. As Interia Sport reports, the reason was three occasions on which doping control officers were unable to test the athlete.

Three instances of unavailability for testing

According to the publication, Lazraq-Khlass was unavailable for testing in February, August and November 2025. Track and field athletes must specify their whereabouts in the ADAMS system and a one-hour time slot between 5:00 and 23:00 when officers can conduct testing.

The term of the sanction formally began on March 26, 2026. At the same time, all results achieved by the French athlete since November 2025 were annulled. They include gold at the French Indoor Championships, where she scored 4,634 points in the pentathlon.

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Will miss the 2027 season

The 27-year-old Lazraq-Khlass is the silver medallist in the heptathlon at the 2024 European Championships in Rome. Due to the suspension, she will not compete at the European Indoor Championships in Valencia or the World Championships in Beijing, scheduled for 2027.

The athlete will be able to return to competition at the end of January 2028, shortly before the World Indoor Championships in India.

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