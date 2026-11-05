Marco de la Peña, head of Spain’s state-owned company Adif, resigned on the evening of November 4. His departure has been linked to the railway disaster in Urda, central Spain, where 69 people died on October 28. Adif is responsible for the country’s railway infrastructure, including the high-speed line between Madrid and Seville.

Resignation of the Adif chief

As RMF24 reports, de la Peña left his post after more than two years in office. Spanish media, citing government sources, link his resignation to the crash. This happened the day after the resignation of Transport Minister Óscar Puente, to whom the head of Adif reported.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Preliminary investigation findings

According to preliminary investigators’ findings, a serious technical problem related to the traffic control and management system may have led to the tragedy on the Madrid–Seville line. The high-speed line is overseen by Adif.

On the morning of October 28, a train operated by the state carrier Renfe collided with the rear section of a train operated by the private operator Iryo. The crash killed 69 people, while another 110 passengers were injured. The crisis headquarters reported that the identification of all victims had been completed: they included 54 Spanish citizens and 15 foreign nationals.

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