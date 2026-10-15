Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan, that Beijing would continue to support the Palestinians and advocate for their cause. He also called on all countries seeking peace to support resolving the Palestinian issue on the basis of a two-state solution.

Meeting with Palestinian representative

As reported by the Jerusalem Post, Wang Yi held talks with Palestinian representative Varsen Aghabekian Shahin in Baku. According to China’s foreign ministry, he stressed that the Palestinian issue must not be pushed into the background.

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Talks with Israel’s president

Separately, on the sidelines of the CICA summit in Baku, China’s top diplomat met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog. The office of the Israeli president said the sides discussed bilateral relations between China and Israel, as well as the overall situation in the Middle East.

Herzog, according to his office, emphasized the need to strengthen economic, trade and cultural ties between the countries. He also highlighted strategic threats to Israel, including those posed, in his words, by Iran and terrorist groups affiliated with it.

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