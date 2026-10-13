Greece to increase heating fuel assistance by 30% — Cyprus Mail

In Greece, Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis announced a 30% increase in annual assistance for households to purchase heating fuel. He said this in a televised address, Cyprus Mail reports.

Subsidy at fuel stations

According to the minister, the state will also provide a subsidy for heating fuel directly at fuel stations. He said the government’s priority is to reduce pressure on families amid the energy crisis.

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Pierrakakis described the international situation as difficult and noted that the energy crisis is testing the resilience of households around the world. According to him, the increased assistance is intended to support hundreds of thousands of households across the country.

Other support measures

Athens has already increased and extended discounts on diesel fuel until mid-October. In addition, the authorities plan to provide electricity subsidies worth up to €95 million for energy-intensive industries. This plan still requires approval from the European Commission.

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