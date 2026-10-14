The naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that a cargo vessel sank in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting a sea mine. Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Statement by the Iranian military

Iranian state television, citing an IRGC statement, said that the vessel was traveling on Wednesday morning along a route that Tehran described as illegal and dangerous. According to the IRGC, it hit a mine, first caught fire and later sank.

The statement also said that the vessel was carrying 2,500 containers. This is the first incident during the war that Iran has reported as a ship sinking as a result of hitting a mine. No information about the fate of the crew members was released.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Navigation in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran has repeatedly warned vessels against passing through the Strait of Hormuz without its permission. At the same time, the US military escorts vessels along a route near Oman, on the other side of the strait.

There was no independent confirmation of the vessel’s sinking at the time of publication. The British UKMTO maritime trade service also did not report the incident.

Read us on