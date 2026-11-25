During an official visit to Oslo, Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara met with Norwegian Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg, during which the parties discussed the situation on the front lines, the key needs of the Armed Forces, and the strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense, particularly to protect against ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones ahead of winter.

The ministers paid special attention to the development of Ukraine’s defense-industrial complex and the launch of a mechanism for Norway’s state participation in relevant Norwegian funds aimed at investing in Ukrainian defense production.

The head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry thanked Oslo for its consistent assistance in strengthening air defense, combat aviation, and unmanned aerial vehicle capabilities, including direct funding for the production of Ukrainian drones. According to Khmara, Ukraine has already taken a significant step toward developing its own defense technologies, so the current task is to scale up these solutions together with international partners and build mutually beneficial cooperation.

Source: Statement from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Norwegian government announced the delivery of a significant number of missiles to Ukraine for the NASAMS air defense systems. This will allow Ukrainian troops to continue defending cities against missile strikes from Russia.

Norway is also modernizing its border with Russia and will strengthen security and control measures.

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