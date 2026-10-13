Construction of a road-and-rail tunnel under the Fehmarn Belt strait, intended to connect Denmark and Germany, has stopped due to a cyberattack. The incident affected the international FLC consortium carrying out work on the project, RMF24 reports.

Equipment and workers’ access blocked

As a result of the attack, workers’ identification cards stopped functioning. Vessels, cranes and platforms used for offshore work were also immobilized. According to Danish media, construction work has therefore been completely halted.

The FLC consortium employs around 2,800 people in total from companies in Denmark, Germany, France, Belgium and the Netherlands. There is a significant number of Poles among the workers at the site.

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Details of the attack are being established

Representatives of the investor company Sund & Baelt confirmed that they are discussing the situation with the contractor. It has not yet been established who exactly is behind the cyberattack or how long it will take to eliminate its consequences.

Henning Mortensen, head of the Danish Council for Digital Security, did not rule out a connection between the incident and hybrid warfare. In recent weeks, Danish services have warned of possible cyberattacks from Russia and raised the threat level to high.

The 18-kilometer tunnel is being built from 89 concrete elements, which are transported and connected at sea using digital software. The project’s cost is estimated at approximately €7 billion. Its opening was initially planned for 2029, but possible delays had already been reported earlier.

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