China has nominated Song Li, head of the Department of Women and Children’s Health at the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China, as a candidate for the post of director-general of the World Health Organization. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced this in Beijing on October 8, Channel NewsAsia reports.

China’s candidate

Song Li is an expert in maternal health. According to the WHO, she has 21 years of professional experience. She participated in drafting or organizing the development of laws concerning the health of women and children, including prenatal diagnosis and assisted reproductive technologies.

Mao Ning said that the nomination demonstrates China’s firm support for multilateralism and will help the organization more actively promote improvements in people’s health and well-being.

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Election of a new leader

Song Li is seeking the post currently held by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. His term will end in August 2027, and he cannot run again because of the two-term limit.

In addition to China’s representative, candidates have been nominated by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Spain, Indonesia and Botswana. If Song Li is elected, she will become the second Chinese citizen to head the WHO after Margaret Chan, who led the organization from 2007 to 2017. The WHO is a UN agency that coordinates global efforts to expand universal health coverage.

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