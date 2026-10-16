China proposes banning exports of 14 technologies — The Hindu

On October 16, China published a draft of sweeping restrictions on the export of more than 40 advanced technologies, including technologies for manufacturing solar cells, artificial intelligence models, and certain biotechnology platforms.

Ban on 14 technologies

The draft, titled Announcement No. 48, provides for a complete ban on the export of 14 technologies and restrictions on another 26. The Hindu reports.

This concerns a draft of measures rather than restrictions that have already been introduced.

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Solar technologies

A number of technologies related to solar cell production have been included on the list for a complete ban or restricted exports. At the same time, the draft does not restrict most exports of solar products.

The new measures concern technologies for manufacturing next-generation solar cells. According to the publication, they could affect the efforts of countries, including India, seeking to reduce dependence on China and develop the solar industry's manufacturing supply chain.

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