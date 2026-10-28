The First Committee of the UN General Assembly on Disarmament in New York, United States, has supported a Japan-proposed resolution calling for the elimination of nuclear weapons. A total of 150 countries voted in favor of the document, seven voted against it, and another 25 abstained, The Japan Times reports.

Voting results

Among those voting against the resolution were China, the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, Iran, and North Korea. The United States and France were among the countries that abstained. This is the 33rd consecutive year that the General Assembly committee has supported such a Japanese initiative.

The text notes that participants in the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in May 2026 failed to reach a consensus. The resolution calls on states possessing nuclear weapons to fully fulfill their obligations to participate in disarmament negotiations.

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Call to North Korea

The document emphasizes that North Korea cannot be recognized as a state possessing nuclear weapons. The resolution also calls on the DPRK to return to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons as soon as possible and to fully comply with its provisions and the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Regarding the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, the resolution states that it was adopted in 2017 and entered into force in 2021. The first review conference of the parties to this treaty is scheduled for November. The UN General Assembly is expected to formally adopt the resolution at a plenary meeting in early December.

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