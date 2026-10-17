The US House Committee on China has released documents on the results of checks involving about 30 scientists, including many Chinese American researchers. The checks concern the scientists’ alleged ties to China. According to the publication, the release of the materials demonstrates the scale of government attention to the US academic community.

Documents spanning hundreds of pages

As South China Morning Post reports, the released materials run to hundreds of pages. They were published together with a separate committee report titled “How to Stop Chinese Theft of Taxpayer-Funded Research.”

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Origin of the materials

According to the committee, the documents are based on investigations by the Office of Inspector General of the US National Science Foundation. The materials also contain information about cases that had not previously been disclosed.

In its report, the committee opposed arguments by universities and academic organizations that tighter research security rules could threaten academic freedom. The committee chair, meanwhile, insists on stricter rules to protect research.

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