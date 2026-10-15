South Africa’s Constitutional Court upheld the ANC’s claim against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and ordered that 181 party candidates be included on the ballots for the municipal elections on November 4. As TimesLIVE reports, ANC candidates had previously been barred from participating in elections in six municipalities.

Constitutional Court ruling

The court order was announced on Thursday by Justice Rammaka Mathopo. The decision was supported by a majority of judges. The ANC challenged a ruling by the Electoral Court, which had previously dismissed the party’s appeal against the IEC’s decision not to accept its nominations for elections in six municipalities.

According to Mathopo, the Constitutional Court’s reasoning will be published later.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reason for exclusion from the lists

The IEC barred the ANC candidates because, after uploading their details to the online nomination system, the party did not click the final submission button before the deadline. This concerned 181 ANC candidates.

In total, details of 2,274 candidates from various parties were entered into the system, but were not finally submitted by the deadline, which resulted in their exclusion from the electoral process.

Read us on