In Russia, the aggressor state, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called accusations of Russia’s involvement in unrest in Europe absurd. The Express Tribune reported this, citing his comment to Zvezda News.

According to Peskov, allegedly no one takes such accusations seriously anymore, including in European countries. He provided no details regarding these claims.

Protests in France

Peskov’s comment came after mass protests that took place on October 17 in Paris and other cities in France. In some places, peaceful demonstrations escalated into unrest, the report said.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to reports, protesters set fire to municipal buildings, looted shops and attacked police stations. The source does not provide data on the number of protesters, casualties or detainees.

Statement by the Kremlin spokesperson

Peskov commented on accusations of Russia’s possible involvement in unrest in Europe but did not specify who had made them. The report also provides no evidence or details of such accusations.

Read us on