Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs has instructed government agencies to prepare a position by next week regarding the possible closure of the border with Russia, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Transport are to assess the implications of such a move for security, transit, and border crossings.

According to the head of government following a coalition meeting, the decision requires a comprehensive approach that takes into account security risks, the likely redistribution of passenger traffic among the Baltic states, and coordination with partners in the region.

Latvian Interior Minister Jānis Dombravs supported further progress on the initiative to close border crossing points, while noting that the recently approved government must first formulate a common position, which he expects to happen in the coming days.

Source: Delfi.

Estonia announced the complete closure, effective December 1, of all border crossing points on its state border with the Russian Federation due to a recent sabotage attempt at the defense contractor Threod Systems.

On November 15, the Estonian Prosecutor General’s Office reported a new incident targeting an Estonian defense industry company. In Viimsi, Estonia, north of Tallinn, eight people were detained after attempting to break into the building of the defense company Threod Systems and cause an explosion. All of those detained are residents of Latvia who were acting on behalf of Russian military intelligence (GRU).

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