Macron called on Europe to provide support to Ukraine on its own, without the U.S.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that support for Ukraine from European countries is crucial because, in his words, “there is no longer any support from the U.S.”

The French leader made these remarks on November 12 in Dublin, Ireland, where about 50 world leaders gathered for the European Political Community summit. Macron emphasized that it is up to Europe to determine the future of its own security.

“What matters today is what we are doing for Ukraine and continuing to provide it with clear support,” he noted.

The French president stressed that European countries must establish their own security principles and architecture, adding that “without the Europeans, there will be no support for Ukraine.”

Macron drew attention to the “Coalition of the Willing.” According to him, the leaders gathered in Ireland account for “80% or 90%” of its contributions and, overall, of all the support provided to Ukraine.

“There is no longer any support from the U.S. Of course, certain mediation efforts exist—and that’s a good thing—but ultimately, it is we, the Europeans, who will determine and decide what our security will look like in the future. I have no doubts about this,” the French leader stated.

Source: Irish Examiner.

Zelenskyy explained to Europe why it is worth supporting Ukraine.

Ukraine has received over 4 billion euros in additional aid from the EU—Koretsky.

As a reminder, Ukraine received €1.24 billion from the EU for drones and missiles.

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