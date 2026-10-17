US Treasury hires Judy Shelton as China adviser — The Hindu

The US Department of the Treasury hired Judy Shelton as an adviser to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on October 9.

Work at the Treasury

Bessent is the US Treasury Secretary. Shelton was previously US President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Previous experience

As reported by The Hindu, according to the US Treasury Department, Shelton previously chaired the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, as well as the National Endowment for Democracy.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

She also worked as a research fellow at the Independent Institute and at the Hoover Institution, which operates at Stanford University. The US Department of the Treasury provided this information about her professional experience in its announcement of the new position.

According to the department, China will be a separate area to which she will pay particular attention in her new role as Bessent’s adviser at the US Treasury Department.

Read us on