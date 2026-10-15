South African Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said in Pretoria that the country expects to secure the right to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in the 2028 or 2029 seasons. As TimesLIVE reports, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to accompany the minister to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 4 as part of efforts to bring motor racing back to the country.

Government guarantees for the bid

According to McKenzie, South Africa is at the stage where the authorities must provide government guarantees. He said they need to be submitted before the president’s trip to the Formula 1 event in Abu Dhabi.

The minister also said Formula 1 management wants financial guarantees of 2.3 billion rand before entrusting South Africa with hosting a Grand Prix. McKenzie did not provide details of these guarantees.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

South Africa’s bid and Rwanda’s agreement

McKenzie dismissed claims that Rwanda had overtaken South Africa in the race for a Formula 1 round. According to him, Rwanda submitted its bid long before he was appointed minister and completed the necessary preparatory work.

According to the publication, Rwanda has secured a 10-year agreement to host the African Grand Prix starting in 2030. McKenzie congratulated the country on the agreement and said South Africa continues to work with sponsors on its own bid.

Read us on