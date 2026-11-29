Czech President Petr Pavel criticized Defense Minister Jaromír Zuna for his stance on Ukraine and his decisions regarding defense. According to the head of state, the minister’s actions are harmful to the country. Among Pavel’s complaints are attempts to limit defense spending and obstacles to the Chief of the General Staff’s trip to Ukraine.

The president explained that he is concerned about both Zuna’s personnel decisions and his approach to military aid for Ukraine. Pavel cited the situation involving the Chief of the General Staff of the Czech Army, Miroslav Hlaváč, as one example. According to the president, the minister repeatedly obstructed his trip to Ukraine. There, Hlaváč was to familiarize himself with the experience of the Ukrainian military and observe how the conduct of hostilities is changing amid Russian aggression.

Pavel also criticized personnel decisions at the Ministry of Defense and Zuna’s attempts to cut military spending. In particular, the president disagrees with the minister’s position that defense spending at 2% of GDP is sufficient. “I must say that I view his actions as destructive, as something that harms the Czech Republic, rather than as something that helps us in any way,” Pavel stated.

According to the president, the minister’s policy aligns with that of the “Freedom and Direct Democracy” (SPD) party, which appointed Zuna to his post. Pavel noted that this political force does not consider increasing defense spending, fulfilling obligations to allies, and supporting Ukraine to be priorities. Zuna disagreed with the criticism. He stated that the development of the Czech Army has reached historic levels, and the Ministry of Defense is implementing the government’s program. The minister also questioned the president’s assessment and recalled the problems that, in his words, had existed in the army previously.

SPD leader Tomio Okamura interpreted Pavel’s remarks as praise for his party’s work. He emphasized that the SPD is keeping its campaign promises and does not want to send Czech funds or troops to Ukraine. In addition, Pavel had previously called the decision not to involve Czech troops in the Koalicja 2026 exercises in Poland a mistake. The exercises involved the armed forces of 11 European countries, which were rehearsing scenarios for maintaining peace in Ukraine after the end of Russian aggression.

The Czech president has consistently advocated for supporting Ukraine. He believes that aid to Kyiv also contributes to the security of the Czech Republic and Europe itself. Pavel emphasizes that once the war ends, Ukraine must have reliable security guarantees that will prevent Russia from launching another aggression. Petr Pavel made these remarks on November 29 during an appearance on the Sunday Debates program on Czech Television.

Czech President Petr Pavel stated that NATO must respond more firmly to repeated and deliberate violations of the Alliance’s airspace by the Russian Federation—an aggressor state. Specifically, this refers to shooting down aircraft or other objects that enter the allies’ airspace.

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