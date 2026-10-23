The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit concerning the upcoming US Senate election in Alaska. The department is asking to block certification of the winner if incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan loses the election.

Lawsuit over certification

CNBC reports on the US Department of Justice's lawsuit, publishing its article on October 23, 2026.

According to the text, the lawsuit was filed on Thursday. CNBC calls this legal move extraordinary.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible voter confusion

The lawsuit cites possible voter confusion. The reason given is the presence on the ballot of another candidate, Daniel Sullivan. His name is similar to that of incumbent Senator Dan Sullivan.

The department's request does not provide for an unconditional block on certification: it is tied specifically to a scenario in which the incumbent Republican may lose the upcoming election.

In a photograph published by CNBC, Dan Sullivan is pictured alongside US President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Wasilla, Alaska, on October 13, 2026.

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