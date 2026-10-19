Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he does not trust the Lebanese government on the issue of disarming Hezbollah. He also said Israeli forces would remain in the Israel-created security zone in southern Lebanon until the group is disarmed.

Netanyahu made the statement in an interview with Radio North, Asharq Al-Awsat reports. According to him, the presence of Israeli troops is intended to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its military capabilities and posing a threat to communities in northern Israel.

Statements on further operations

Netanyahu said Israel would continue operations against Hezbollah for as long as it considers necessary. He described the group as weakened and added that Israel must also counter the threat posed by Hezbollah’s drones.

The Israeli prime minister also said that a significant number of villages in southern Lebanon had, according to him, been strongholds of the group.

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Heightened military readiness

Israeli newspaper Maariv reported on October 18 that the Israel Defense Forces had placed the 36th and 91st divisions on an extremely high state of operational readiness. According to the publication, the military deployed two divisions in the Golan Heights and southern Lebanon.

Maariv also reported that Hezbollah is recruiting new members and strengthening defensive positions in the Beqaa Valley, on the coast and in Beirut’s southern suburbs. According to Israeli assessments cited by the newspaper, the group may be preparing an attack on an Israeli military facility or patrol, as well as an attempt to abduct military personnel.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued attacks on populated areas in southern Lebanon. Al-Mansouri and the outskirts of Zibqin in the Tyre Governorate came under artillery fire. A powerful explosion was heard in Qantara in the Marjayoun district, while in Khiam, Israeli forces destroyed the building of the Al-Mabarat school.

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