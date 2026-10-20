In Germany, unknown individuals claimed to have published online about 421,179 emails of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The authenticity of these data has not yet been confirmed, Anadolu Agency reports.

Attack on hosting provider

AfD said that in September 2026, a hosting provider whose services are used by the party was hit by a hacker attack. According to the party, the perpetrators may have illegally copied parts of data from several email inboxes, most of which had not been used for years.

Active email inboxes of the AfD federal association were not affected, according to the party. It also stated that the attack was quickly detected and stopped, and all users were informed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The origin of the published emails is being checked

The individuals who claimed to have published the correspondence say that the data came from ten email inboxes. They allegedly included an address registered to former party leader Alexander Gauland, as well as an inbox previously used as the contact address of AfD's federal headquarters.

The party said it was checking the online publication, which, in its assessment, may contain part of the stolen data.

Read us on