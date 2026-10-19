The UN has condemned the intensification of drone strikes in Sudan, saying that civilians have been killed and key services disrupted. At least 19 people, including 10 children, were killed in the attacks over the weekend.

This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric. According to him, drone strikes were recorded in the states of West Darfur, South Kordofan and North Kordofan. Several other people were injured.

Strikes near Khartoum airport

On Monday, humanitarian workers on the ground confirmed drone strikes on several areas of Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, including an area near the international airport. One civilian was reportedly killed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Several commercial flights were cancelled after the bombardments that continued over the weekend. Dujarric said that the UN unequivocally condemns all these attacks.

Death of a Red Crescent volunteer

The UN spokesperson also said that the organization was deeply saddened by the death of a Sudanese Red Crescent volunteer. The volunteer was killed last week in an airstrike on a medical facility.

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