Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan outlined the conditions that should ensure a lasting peace with Azerbaijan following the signing and ratification of a peace agreement. Among the key points, he cited the demarcation of the border between the countries, the resolution of issues regarding enclaves and exclaves, the opening of transportation routes, and the parties’ renunciation of mutual territorial claims.

According to Pashinyan, the delimitation and demarcation of the border are planned to be carried out on the basis of the Almaty Declaration. This, as the head of government noted, should establish Armenia’s territory at 29,743 square kilometers.

The prime minister believes that there should be no enclaves or exclaves remaining on either side of the border. To achieve this, the countries must exchange territories on a proportional basis.

He also advocated for the opening of all roads and transportation routes, including those that would connect parts of Armenia through Azerbaijani territory and parts of Azerbaijan through Armenian territory.

Pashinyan cited another condition: the complete renunciation by Yerevan and Baku of any territorial claims, mentioning “Karabakh, Gardman, Shirvan, Nakhchivan,” as well as “Western Azerbaijan.”

Following talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Turkmenistan, Pashinyan reached the preliminary conclusion that the parties would be able to implement such a peace model in practice.

The first section of the country’s border was tentatively agreed upon in April 2024. In August 2025, the foreign ministries published a draft peace treaty that provides for mutual respect for borders in accordance with the Almaty Agreements.

Source: Nikol Pashinyan/Instagram.

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