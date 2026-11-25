Following the start of a new wave of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries on October 30, total oil refining volumes in Russia fell by nearly half. While refineries had previously processed about 5 million barrels per day, by the end of November that figure had fallen to 2.6–2.7 million barrels. These figures represent the lowest levels for the industry since the early 2000s

Rystad Energy analyst Viktor Kurilov told the agency that by the end of November, refining volumes at Russian refineries were lower than during previous waves of Ukrainian attacks.

The decline in production has already impacted the domestic fuel market. Specifically, average weekly retail gasoline prices rose by 0.5% from November 17 to 23, according to Bloomberg.

At the same time, the publication notes that since 2022, the Kremlin has classified nearly all data on oil production and refining in the country. Additionally, Russian refineries may be able to repair some of the damage caused by the Ukrainian military in the near future.