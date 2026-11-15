Near the Danube Delta, drones attacked three commercial vessels—Romanian Prime Minister

Near the Romanian city of Sulina, close to the Danube Delta, three commercial vessels were struck by drones. Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu condemned the attack, stating that the incident occurred on the evening of November 14 and that the Romanian Ministry of Defense’s radars had detected aerial targets in the area, prompting the country’s air force to scramble fighter jets twice.

The head of the Romanian government called such actions unacceptable and a violation of international law, noting that they indicate a deterioration of the security situation in the region due to Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

He emphasized that he is in constant contact with the relevant agencies, as the safety of sailors is an absolute priority, and that Bucharest, together with its regional partners and NATO allies, will continue to strengthen security in the Black Sea.

Source: Romanian Prime Minister Luca Niculescu on social media platform X.

Earlier reports indicated that on the evening of November 14, a drone struck the Greek-flagged oil tanker Evia Petrol V. The vessel was located four nautical miles east-southeast of Sulina. About 35 minutes later, a drone struck the bulk carrier Marsol, which was five nautical miles southeast of the Sulina Canal. A fire also broke out on board the vessel.

On November 13, the cargo ship Larissa 1 was attacked by a drone while sailing through Romanian territorial waters. The ship was heading to the port of Sulina, from where it was scheduled to depart for Ukraine.

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