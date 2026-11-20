Polish speed skater Wiktoria Dąbrowska took third place in the 1,000-meter event at the Speed Skating World Cup stage in Obihiro, Japan. The 20-year-old athlete recorded a time of 1:14.80 and set a personal best.

Second bronze in the 1,000 meters

Dąbrowska became a bronze medalist in the 1,000 meters for the second consecutive time. A week earlier in Beijing, she also finished third at this distance, while in the 500-meter race she was beaten by three opponents.

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The skater's previous personal best in the 1,000 meters was 1:15.05. She set it on October 23 at the Polish Championships. The result in Obihiro moved the athlete into second place in the overall standings of the series, Interia Sport reports.

Karolina Bosiek's result

Karolina Bosiek took 15th place in the morning competition, Polish time. The World Cup stage in Obihiro continues this weekend.

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