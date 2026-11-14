In Poland, the National Council of the Poland 2050 party in Warsaw approved the election timetable for a new leader of the political force. The vote will take place remotely on December 2, RMF24 reports.

Requirements for candidates

Under the party’s statute, a candidate for the position of leader must secure the support of at least 10% of its full members who have active voting rights. In practice, this means collecting around 70 signatures.

The deadline for submitting candidacies expires in approximately a week and a half. MP Łukasz Osmalak, who announced the National Council’s decision, also expressed support for the possible candidacy of Paweł Śliz, deputy head of the Poland 2050 parliamentary club.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible contenders

Paweł Śliz said that he is considering taking part in the election and believes that he will accept this challenge. At the same time, acting party leader Ewa Szedler has not yet said whether she will run for the permanent position. She said she would announce her decision in the coming days.

After Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz’s departure in October, Szedler began serving as the party’s acting leader. RMF24 notes that in the second half of October, Pełczyńska-Nałęcz, who was the party’s leader and minister of funds and regional policy, left her position. The leadership of Poland 2050 decided to expel her from the party, stating that she had acted to the detriment of the political force because she had not submitted a formal resignation from her party position.

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