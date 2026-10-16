Poland, Italy and Denmark have proposed changes to the draft conclusions of the European Union summit held in Brussels, Belgium. The initiative calls for closer cooperation among member states in cases where one country’s political decisions may affect the migration situation in other EU countries, RMF24 reports.

Proposals for the summit conclusions

According to an EU diplomat, the three countries want the document to state that irregular migration creates challenges that raise concerns among Europeans. They also advocate limiting incentives for third-country nationals to arrive in Europe by irregular routes.

The draft conclusions are also proposed to include a provision under which the European Commission would have to analyze options for strengthening cooperation among member states. This concerns cases where one country’s national policy initiatives may have consequences for other EU members.

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A signal for Spain

The diplomat stressed that the proposal does not envisage imposing specific decisions on individual member states. At the same time, he said, it should serve as a signal to Spain’s government not to make decisions in the field of migration independently alone.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez previously faced criticism from some European capitals after his government introduced a migration amnesty. Under it, the stay of foreigners who did not have the required documents was legalized in Spain.

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