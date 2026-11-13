According to Mongabay, wildfires in the United States have burned more than 14,062 square miles this year. New research indicates that after such fires, water may remain contaminated for up to 15 years. This creates risks for streams and rivers from which urban and rural communities obtain drinking water.

Consequences for water intakes

After a fire in a watershed, rain washes ash and organic matter into streams that supply water treatment plants in cities and towns. To prevent sediment-laden water from entering the system, utility services may stop water withdrawals. They then have to switch to another water supply source, if one is available.

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Long-term contamination

The effects of fires on water resources may be less visible than charred trees and burned vegetation. At the same time, they affect the operation of water treatment systems, which need to prevent water with large amounts of sediment from entering. Concerns are heightened by the fact that climate change is linked to an increase in the number and scale of wildfires in the United States.

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