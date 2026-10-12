UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that a suspected plan targeting RAF Fairford air base in Gloucestershire was highly likely coordinated in Iran and was almost certainly directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He said this in parliament on October 12, Channel NewsAsia reported, citing Reuters.

Detentions near the air base

The incident near Fairford base began on the morning of September 27, when police detained five Britons in their 20s. They were suspected of offences related to terrorism and explosives.

All five were later released without charges on bail under strict conditions. Police also said they were considering the possible involvement of a foreign state in the case.

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London and Washington's response

Last week, US President Donald Trump said that an Iran-related threat had led to the withdrawal of US B-1 bombers from the air base. US officials also told Reuters about a suspected Iran-linked plan for a drone attack.

Burnham said that British authorities would not tolerate such threats on the country's territory. He pledged to counter Iran's use of criminal networks, including by taking action against their financing, and to impose additional sanctions to limit Iran's and the IRGC's ability to harm the United Kingdom.

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