French President Emmanuel Macron said that nothing can justify the “unbridled” violence during nationwide protests in the country. The demonstrations took place over the weekend amid rising living costs and other grievances voiced by participants.

Macron’s address

In his Sunday address to the nation, Macron said that everyone feels anger and shame this evening. The French president stressed that a distinction should be made between protesters with legitimate demands and people who, he said, were destroying property, smashing things and looting.

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Context of the protests

Macron’s statement concerned violence observed during protests across France. The report cited rising living costs, as well as other grievances, among the reasons for the participants’ dissatisfaction.

Macron separately condemned the actions of those he linked to destruction, rioting and looting. At the same time, he mentioned protesters with legitimate demands. The French president’s address was reported by NDTV.

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