US President Donald Trump said during a rally in Kansas that Iranian authorities have killed at least 75,000 protesters over the past eight months. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing the US president's speech.

Statement on the suppression of protests

Trump claimed that it is difficult to hold protests in Iran because of violence by the authorities. According to him, people are allegedly being shot with machine guns in the streets. He also said that the Iranian regime hangs killed people from cranes so that others can see them.

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Trump on relations with NATO

During the same rally, the US president also said that his appeal to NATO allies for help to the United States in the war against Iran was a test of the partners. He stated that, in his view, the United States did not need such assistance, but he wanted to determine whether the allies were prepared to provide it. Trump added that NATO states refused to help despite significant US spending on the Alliance's defense.

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