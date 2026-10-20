Prince Harry expressed a desire to rebuild and mend his strained relationships with his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William. He spoke about this during his visit to New York.

According to the prince, given current world events, the most important thing is the ability to let go of the past and find a path to reconciliation, even though “the scars remain forever.” He noted that he personally strives to reach an agreement, even though certain parties may not be interested in doing so.

Later, a spokesperson for Prince Harry clarified that the remark about people who do not wish to mend relations was made in the general context of the conversation and was not intended as a criticism of Prince William or other members of the British royal family.

The statement comes after Prince Harry, along with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, returned to the United Kingdom in August following six years of living in the United States.

Source: BBC.

As a reminder, Prince Harry, along with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, returned to live in the United Kingdom after six years in the U.S.

On October 15, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Nottingham, where their royal journey together began nearly nine years ago. For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, this was their first official public appearance together since the family’s return to the United Kingdom.

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