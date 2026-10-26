The EU Council has allocated 4.7 billion euros in compensation to member states for weapons supplied to Ukraine

On October 26, the Council of the European Union adopted a package of eight decisions to allocate 4.7 billion euros from the European Peace Facility to EU member states. The funds will be used to partially reimburse the cost of military aid already provided to Ukraine by EU member states, as well as to provide additional funding of 230 million euros for the EU military mission EUMAM Ukraine.

These decisions marked an important step in implementing the political agreement of September 25, 2026, to mobilize a total of 6.6 billion euros in support of Ukraine. Taking into account the newly approved packages, the total amount of aid to Ukraine through the European Peace Fund has risen to 10.8 billion euros, of which 9.9 billion euros are earmarked for compensation to member states, and €950 million for military training programs.

Source: “European Truth.”

Earlier, the Bulgarian government stated that it would no longer finance lethal weapons for Ukraine through the European Peace Fund (EPF). Going forward, the country plans to allocate funds only for non-lethal aid. However, Bulgaria’s contribution to the European Peace Fund (EPF) this year amounts to just over 9 million euros.

European Union member states have agreed on the terms for allocating 6.6 billion euros from the European Peace Fund to support Ukraine. As part of the agreed package, 900 million euros will be allocated to the EU’s military assistance mission for Ukraine.

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