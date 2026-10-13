In Israel, Jonathan Urich, an adviser and close associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, asked ChatGPT to prepare a strategy to improve Qatar’s image in the country and worldwide. The Jerusalem Post reports this, citing a report by Israeli TV channel N12.

Requests to the chatbot

According to N12, during questioning in the case known as “Qatargate,” investigators showed Urich correspondence obtained by police as part of investigations related to him. Excerpts from the correspondence, according to the TV channel, indicate that the adviser asked the chatbot to suggest additional ideas for improving the image of Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Urich also allegedly asked for three separate communication approaches to be created: for Israeli citizens, Jewish communities in different countries around the world, and influential people in the United States.

The adviser’s denials

According to the publication, even after reviewing the correspondence, Urich continued to deny that he had acted in Qatar’s interests. He told investigators that he did not remember his requests to the chatbot because he consults it on many topics. The adviser also stressed that he did not act on Qatar’s behalf in Israel—in his interactions with the media, the public, or the prime minister.

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In a response to N12, Urich said that the published information had long been available to many journalists. According to him, they did not focus on the requests to the chatbot because he did nothing with them; this, the adviser claims, was confirmed during questioning.

The Qatargate case

The “Qatargate” investigation concerns allegations that Urich and other people close to Netanyahu may have received illegal payments from Qatar-linked sources to spread pro-Qatar messages in Israel. Possible offenses cited in the case include bribery, contacts with a foreign agent, and money laundering.

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot called the case an influence operation and psychological warfare against Israeli citizens, and criticized Netanyahu for not removing Urich from his inner circle. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also criticized the head of government.

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