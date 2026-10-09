The Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, has submitted a request to the Dutch authorities for the surrender of International Criminal Court President Tomoko Akane. Akane works at the ICC in The Hague. The Japan Times reports.

Requests concerning ICC officials

Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has also submitted requests to the relevant countries for the surrender of eight more people, including former ICC Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan.

Sentences and sanctions

In 2023, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin in connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Following this, Russian authorities added ICC officials, including Akane, to their wanted list.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In December 2025, a Moscow court sentenced Akane and other defendants to prison terms ranging from three years and six months to 15 years for issuing arrest warrants, including against the Russian president.

In August this year, the administration of US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions against Akane, who is a Japanese citizen. The publication notes that the Trump administration criticized the ICC over its investigation into alleged war crimes by US military personnel.

Read us on