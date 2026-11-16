Rutte assured Stefanchuk and Koretsky of NATO's continued support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held talks at thewith Ruslan Stefanchuk, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky, assuring Kyiv of NATO’s unwavering support amid Russian attacks.

“Our cooperation is extremely valuable, and I highly commend Ukraine’s heroic efforts to protect its people and infrastructure amid Russia’s relentless attacks. Ukraine can count on NATO’s continued support,” the Alliance’s Secretary General wrote on social media.

On the same day, Serhiy Koretskyi separately discussed defense funding with European Commissioner Andrius Kubilius and issues of financial assistance and Ukraine’s accession to the EU with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Source: Post by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on social media platform X.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes that Russia’s war against Ukraine will most likely end with a peace agreement that will require compromises. In his view, a complete victory for either side is unlikely.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that Russia continues to pose a serious and long-term threat to Europe. According to him, Alliance countries should not underestimate these risks.

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