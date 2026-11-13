At Berlin-Brandenburg Airport, Russian citizens have been invited to so-called voluntary interviews after passing through passport control. Representatives of German counterintelligence are questioning them about their views on the war against Ukraine, the Russian government, mobilization, and the economic situation in Russia. Several such cases have already been reported, including among Russians who have come to Germany for a short time.

These interviews are conducted with Russians who live permanently in Germany, as well as with those who come to the country on short visits. People in plain clothes are taken aside immediately after passport control. They ask if the person agrees to a conversation, and only then do they begin asking questions. At the same time, the interviewers do not always identify themselves.

The topics of conversation can vary. Russians are asked why they came to Germany, how they feel about the war and the current government in their country, and what they think about mobilization. They are also asked about the economic situation in Russia, particularly prices.

One Russian woman was denied entry to the Schengen Area after refusing to cooperate

One well-known case involves a Russian woman who is politically active. During an interview at the Berlin airport, she was asked, among other things, about acquaintances she might suspect of collaborating with Russian security agencies. At the end of the conversation, the interrogators themselves offered the woman the opportunity to cooperate with them. She refused, after which she was released.

However, it later emerged that she had been barred from entering the Schengen Area. The reason given was that she is considered a potential threat to Germany’s national security. This incident was recounted by Andrei Pivovarov, a Russian émigré politician living in Germany.

The interviews are conducted by German counterintelligence

The German Federal Police confirmed to Deutsche Welle that interviews with Russian citizens at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport are conducted by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution. This is the German counterintelligence service. The police emphasized that such interviews are not part of standard border control procedures and do not fall within the jurisdiction of the border police. In other words, this is a separate counterintelligence operation, not a routine document check upon entry into the country.

So far, only a few such cases have been reported. At the same time, reports suggest that German intelligence agencies may be focusing their attention on both Russians living in Germany and those visiting the country for a short time. The publication Kholod reported on such cases.

Russia may be stepping up its campaign of sabotage and covert operations against European countries, particularly NATO member states. After the alleged sabotage attempt at Leipzig Airport was uncovered, a Kremlin representative contacted a counterpart in the German government and warned that this facility might not be Moscow’s last target.

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