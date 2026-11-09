Russia's Alrosa has halted production at some of its diamond mines due to losses

The Russian diamond mining company Alrosa has suspended operations at a number of mines to cut costs.

This was announced by the company’s CEO, Pavel Marinychev.

The restrictions apply, in particular, to the mines of the subsidiary “Almazy Anabara,” which accounts for 11% of the Alrosa Group’s total diamond production. It is the world’s largest diamond mining company operating in alluvial deposits.

The company’s financial situation has deteriorated. In the first half of 2026, Alrosa reported a loss of 9.5 billion rubles—its first in six years.

The company’s revenue fell by 33%, and EBITDA by 61%, to 14.3 billion rubles. Free cash flow turned negative, and the cash deficit over the past 12 months reached 33.2 billion rubles.

Source: Statement by Alrosa’s CEO, the company’s financial statements

The Russian state-owned diamond mining company Alrosa ended the first half of 2026 with a loss of 9.5 billion rubles. The company, which accounts for about 90% of diamond production in Russia, posted a loss for the first time in six years.

Against the backdrop of a planned reduction in production in 2026, the Russian diamond mining company Alrosa is preparing to mothball a number of alluvial deposits. The company attributes these steps to the overall deterioration of the situation in the diamond industry and the need to optimize production.

In 2023, the net profit of Russian diamond producer Alrosa fell by 15.2% compared to the previous year. The company has already been affected by sanctions imposed against Russia.

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