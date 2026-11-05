Russian authorities sold confiscated property worth nearly $5 billion to cover the budget deficit

Russian authorities have significantly increased sales of property confiscated from citizens and companies in order to reduce the budget deficit, which is growing amid the war. From January through November 2026, proceeds from the sale of such property totaled approximately $4.6 billion. This is more than four times the figure for all of 2025, when approximately $1.1 billion was raised.

Katerina Milekhina, deputy director of the Department for the Regulation of Property Relations at the Russian Ministry of Finance, cited these figures during a meeting of the Federation Council, according to *Parlamentskaya Gazeta*. According to her, all proceeds were directed toward financing “priority tasks set by the president.”

Most often, property is confiscated from individuals accused of corruption, economic crimes, or the laundering of illicit proceeds. In addition, assets are seized in connection with cases involving the financing of terrorism and extremism. At the same time, the Federation Council discussed measures intended to simplify the procedure for selling confiscated property.

Igor Treskov, first deputy chairman of the upper house’s committee on economic policy, noted that a law had previously been passed allowing for the sale of confiscated suburban real estate. Currently, more than 1,100 such properties are being prepared for auction.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

Russian billionaires have donated over $5.6 billion to the Russian Federation’s budget, according to Reuters.

The war is draining the Russian budget, and debt is growing faster than revenue, according to Bloomberg.

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