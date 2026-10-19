U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that European countries’ dependence on Russian energy resources was one of the factors that prompted dictator Vladimir Putin to launch an invasion of Ukraine.

According to the U.S. official, the Kremlin leader hoped that Europe’s dependence on Russian energy supplies would prevent European nations from responding decisively to Russian aggression.

Rubio expressed hope that Europe has learned this lesson and now better understands the risks of energy dependence. At the same time, he emphasized that revising the energy policies that European countries have developed over the past two decades will take a significant amount of time.

“Their dependence on Russian energy is one of the reasons why Putin invaded Ukraine. He thought he could do it because he believed Europe would do nothing,” the U.S. Secretary of State said.

According to Rubio, Europe needs to rethink its approach to energy security, develop its own energy sources, and reduce its dependence on a single supplier. He warned against a scenario in which countries abandon certain energy sources but fail to create sufficient alternatives, leaving them vulnerable to external pressure.

The U.S. Secretary of State also drew attention to economic problems in Europe. According to him, the economies of many countries in the region are currently experiencing stagnation. Rubio emphasized that energy policy is of strategic importance for Europe’s future. He expressed hope that European governments would learn from the experience of dependence on Russian energy resources and prevent a similar situation from recurring.

“I hope they’ve learned this lesson. It seems that’s the case now. But Europe’s future depends on it,” Rubio concluded.

The U.S. representative made these remarks during a conversation with journalists in Samarkand.

Putin rejected the proposal to halt attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector.

Putin threatened Ukraine with new strikes on its energy infrastructure.

Russia attacked Ukraine’s energy infrastructure 76 times during the week-long ceasefire.

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