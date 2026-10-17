In Athens, Greece, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on October 7 that Iran had lost complete control of the Strait of Hormuz. According to The Hindu, Rubio said that the strait remains open and that the volumes of oil passing through it are nearly the same as before the conflict began.

Statements on Iran’s economy

Rubio also said that the Iranian economy is in a state of complete collapse. He linked this to harsh sanctions and said that, in his view, Iran’s economic situation is approaching a level that few countries in the world have reached.

The head of the US State Department also claimed that funds received by the Iranian clergy are spent on supporting Hezbollah and Hamas.

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US position on the nuclear program

Rubio said that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. According to him, any agreement acceptable to the United States must guarantee that Tehran will never possess such weapons.

He also expressed the view that Iran had sought to build up such significant conventional weapons capabilities as to become unreachable for its adversaries.

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