In Romania, the Ministry of Energy is preparing a temporary levy on electricity producers. The initiative is part of a package of measures to curb high electricity prices and support energy-intensive enterprises during the winter period, Romania Insider reports, citing Energy Minister Dumitru Chiseliță.

Duration and parameters of the levy

The proposed levy may remain in force no later than April 1. The authorities have not yet determined its rate or the electricity price threshold from which the payment will be charged. The final parameters of the mechanism, including the procedure for distributing the proceeds, have also not been announced.

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Support for energy-intensive businesses

The funds collected from producers receiving very high profits may be directed to support companies with significant electricity consumption during the winter months. The new financing mechanism is planned to be added to the existing system, in which substantial outstanding obligations have already accumulated.

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