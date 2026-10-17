The Saudi-led coalition said it destroyed two Houthi launch platforms for ballistic missiles in Yemen late Friday evening. According to the coalition, the facilities were located in the northwestern province of Saada.

Coalition statement

According to Anadolu Agency, coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki published the statement on social media platform X. In the post, he described the destroyed facilities as launch platforms for ballistic missiles and indicated their location in Saada. He provided no further details of the operation.

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Background of the conflict

According to the source, the conflict in Yemen has continued since September 2014. That month, the Houthis seized Sanaa, Yemen's capital, as well as several provinces. In March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition intervened in the conflict in support of the country's internationally recognized government.

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