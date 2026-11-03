The Collins Dictionary has chosen its Word of the Year for 2026

The editors of the authoritative Collins Dictionary have named “mogging” the Word of the Year for 2026. The term means to outdo someone or something by making it seem as though the other person or object is inferior in appearance, confidence, status, or other measures.

The word is believed to be derived from the acronym AMOG (Alpha Male of the Group). It first emerged around 2016 in the bodybuilding community as a noun to describe the most dominant man in the gym, after which it evolved into a verb.

In 2026, the word gained widespread popularity among young people and is used to describe superiority in anything from athletic achievements and video games to culinary successes. The compilers note that in contemporary speech, this term is used primarily with an ironic undertone.

Source: Collins Dictionary.

Oxford University Press has officially announced the Word of the Year for 2025: “ragebait.”

The editors of the popular Collins English dictionary in Glasgow have selected the “Word of the Year for 2024.” The winner is the noun “brat,” which refers to “a confident, independent, outspoken, rebellious, somewhat unpredictable person who lives for their own pleasure, most often a woman.”

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