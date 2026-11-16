The Pantex Plant has begun delivering upgraded B61-13 nuclear aerial bombs to the US Air Force. The munitions, which are to enter service with strategic bombers, have a yield of about 360 kilotons of TNT equivalent, RMF24 reports, citing Hans Kristensen, an expert at the Federation of American Scientists.

The first bomb was assembled in May 2025

The first B61-13 unit was assembled in May 2025, almost a year ahead of the originally scheduled date. The program has now entered its final stage, involving the delivery of the munitions to the US Air Force and their integration onto strategic bombers.

The yield of one B61-13 is estimated at approximately 360 kilotons. This is roughly 24 times greater than the energy released by the Little Boy bomb that the United States dropped on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Replacing older munitions

The US military assures that the introduction of the B61-13 will not increase the total number of nuclear aerial bombs in the US arsenal. The new munitions are intended to replace older, less accurate charges with lower yields.

Experts at the Federation of American Scientists suggest that about 50 bombs of this type may enter service. Their main purpose is said to be striking especially protected targets, including underground bunkers and command posts. The B61-13 is to receive a guidance system with tail elements, which should improve its maneuverability and accuracy compared with previous modifications.

Read us on