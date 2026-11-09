The U.S. called on Ukraine and Russia at the UN to refrain from attacking each other

Dan Negrea, Deputy Permanent Representative of the United States to the UN, called on Ukraine and Russia not to return to a “vicious cycle of attacks, retaliation, and deaths” following the five-day humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky.

During a UN Security Council meeting, the diplomat noted that thanks to the efforts of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, approximately 800 residents were able to safely leave the city, and humanitarian organizations were able to deliver aid. Negrea emphasized the importance of protecting the civilian population, expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the strikes on Komyshuvakha, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv, and called for an end to attacks on grain ships, food supply chains, the energy sector, and aid distribution points ahead of the talks in Abu Dhabi.

“We can and must do more to protect the civilian population. Strikes on populated areas must stop,” the diplomat stated.

Source: Ukrinform.

On November 9, during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council dedicated to Russian attacks on Ukraine’s civilian population and critical infrastructure, Russia’s Permanent Representative Vasily Nebenzya made a statement containing threats directed at Europe.

During the UN Security Council meeting on November 9, Kayoko Goto, Director of the Europe and Central Asia Division of the UN Department of Political Affairs, called on Russia to immediately cease attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, which, with winter approaching, threaten the lives of millions of civilians.

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