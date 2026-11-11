Holiday on November 11, 2026 — Singles’ Day: Why Do People Celebrate 11.11 and How Did Singles’ Day Come About?

Every year on November 11, the world celebrates Singles’ Day—an unofficial holiday that originated in China as an occasion for single people to celebrate their independence. The date was chosen for a reason: the four ones in the date 11.11 symbolize single people. Over time, another tradition was added to the celebration—large-scale sales—which have made this day famous far beyond China’s borders.

The history of Singles’ Day is linked to students at Nanjing University in China. According to the most widely accepted account, the tradition began in the early 1990s, with 1993 most often cited as the year. Young people decided to dedicate a special day to those who hadn’t yet found a partner and weren’t in a hurry to start a family. At first, the holiday was called Bachelors’ Day, as it was particularly popular among male students. Over time, the idea spread beyond the university, and women also joined in.

The choice of date is explained by its unusual appearance. The date November 11 consists of four ones, which resemble individual sticks or solitary figures. In Chinese, there is the word guānggùn (guānggùn), which in colloquial speech refers to an unmarried man. Its literal meaning is associated with the image of a bare stick or one stripped of its branches. Therefore, the four characters have become a sort of symbol for people who are currently single. At the same time, the exact circumstances surrounding the holiday’s origins are not fully documented, so the story about the students at Nanjing University is usually presented as the most widely accepted version of the tradition’s origins.

Why This Holiday Became Popular

In China, Singles’ Day has become a sort of alternative to Valentine’s Day. While February 14 is usually dedicated to couples in love, November 11 serves as a reminder that life isn’t limited to romantic relationships. It’s an opportunity to spend time with friends, meet new people, or simply do something nice for yourself. For young people, the holiday has also become a way to take a lighthearted approach to societal expectations regarding marriage. After all, Chinese society traditionally places great importance on family, and unmarried people are often expected to find a partner as soon as possible.

Over time, Singles’ Day has ceased to be a holiday exclusively for men. It is now celebrated by anyone who isn’t in a relationship, regardless of age or gender. At the same time, being single isn’t necessarily seen as a problem that needs to be solved immediately. On the contrary, the idea behind the holiday is to embrace one’s current status and not put life on hold until a partner comes along. That’s why November 11 has become an opportunity for many to get together with friends, go to a party, or throw a small celebration for themselves.

How Singles’ Day Turned Into a Major Shopping Event

Today, November 11 is known not only as a holiday for singles but also as one of the biggest dates for online shopping. The Chinese company Alibaba launched this commercial tradition in 2009. At that time, its e-commerce platform, Tmall, organized a special sale featuring just 27 sellers. The company wanted to draw shoppers’ attention to online stores and offer them attractive deals. The event proved successful, so it began to be held annually, gradually attracting more and more brands and shoppers.

Over time, the sale evolved into a large-scale shopping festival known as the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. Not only Chinese sellers but also international brands joined in. Promotions began to be held on various online platforms, and discounts expanded to include clothing, electronics, cosmetics, home goods, and many other categories. By 2015, Alibaba was already referring to the event as a global shopping festival. Thus, Singles’ Day was given a new lease on life—it is now celebrated not only with parties and get-togethers but also with large online orders.

What Are the Traditions of Singles’ Day?

Since the holiday has no official status and isn’t tied to any mandatory ceremonies, everyone can celebrate it in their own way. In China, popular ways to celebrate include getting together with friends, throwing parties, going to cafes, and spending time together. Some people use this day to meet new people and go on dates, while others simply spend time with others who are also single. In previous years, special singles’ nights were organized, including speed-dating events where participants could chat with several potential partners in a single evening. Such gatherings have helped cement November 11’s reputation as a day when you can take the first step toward meeting new people.

Another tradition is giving yourself a gift. People buy something they’ve wanted for a long time, plan a short trip, or treat themselves to a day of relaxation. This is one of the main ideas behind the holiday: not waiting for a special occasion or another person to treat yourself. At the same time, Singles’ Day doesn’t mean turning your back on relationships. For some, it’s simply a fun excuse to spend time with friends, while for others, it’s an opportunity to meet someone with whom a romantic relationship might develop later on.

Interesting Facts About 11.11

The holiday has several names. In English, it’s called Singles’ Day , and in China, it’s also known as Guanggun Jie . Alibaba’s commercial festival is known as Double 11 —“Double Eleven.”

It is not a national holiday. In China, November 11 is not an official day off. People can celebrate it after work or school, and sales are available throughout the day and often last longer.

Originally, it wasn’t about shopping. Before the advent of large-scale online sales, November 11 was an occasion for get-togethers, parties, and meeting new people. The shopping tradition didn’t emerge until 2009.

Four digits have become the symbol of the holiday. The very appearance of the date 11.11 explains why it became associated with single people. It’s a simple play on numbers, which helped the idea catch on.

The sales have long since expanded beyond a single day. Many stores launch advertising campaigns and special offers even before November 11, and some promotions last throughout the entire month.

When Is Singles’ Day Celebrated in 2026?

Singles’ Day falls on November 11 every year. In 2026, this date will be on a Wednesday. There is no separate official calendar for the celebration, as the event remains informal. So everyone decides for themselves how to spend the day: meet up with friends, go on a date, meet someone new, or treat themselves to a small gift.

Today, November 11, brings together several occasions at once: it’s a day for people who aren’t currently in a relationship, a date for making new connections, and a major event for online shopping. And the main idea behind the holiday remains simple: being single doesn’t mean giving up on joy, interesting encounters, and pleasant moments.

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