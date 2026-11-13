In many regions of Afghanistan, male doctors have been ordered not to treat female patients, including in cases where their lives are in danger. Women who are still admitted for consultations must come accompanied by a male guardian, or mahram, RMF24 reports.

Restrictions for patients and medical staff

According to the outlet, the Taliban had previously banned women from studying medicine and working as doctors. Now, reports from Afghanistan indicate that male doctors are also being prohibited from treating women.

In a number of localities, medical workers have reportedly received direct orders not to provide assistance to female patients. Fearing reprisals from regime representatives, doctors may refuse help to women even in emergency cases.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Clinic inspections

RMF24 notes that, according to doctors' testimonies cited by the British newspaper The Guardian, Taliban security services regularly inspect doctors' offices and clinics to monitor compliance with these restrictions. As a result, women are often unable to receive help from qualified medical personnel.

Experts warn that limited access to prenatal and gynecological care, as well as treatment for chronic diseases, could lead to a sharp increase in mortality among Afghan women and children. International organizations have repeatedly called on the authorities in Kabul to ease their policies toward women.

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