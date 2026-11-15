Polish tennis player Katarzyna Kawa will not play for the Polish national team in the match against Sweden in the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs. The matches will take place on November 20–21. Interia Sport reports on the athlete’s decision.

Reason for the withdrawal

In an Instagram post, Kawa explained that after several intense seasons of professional tennis, she had not had an opportunity to recover in the way her body needed. According to the tennis player, rest could be postponed for a long time, but she decided to listen to her body’s needs.

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Poland team lineup

It was previously reported that Iga Świątek and Maja Chwalińska will also not take part in the match against Sweden. The source calls them the two strongest Polish tennis players at the moment.

The Polish team includes Martyna Kubka, Linda Klimovicova and Weronika Falkowska. Team captain Dawid Celt may add to the squad until November 19. Interia Sport does not rule out that, following the withdrawals of Chwalińska and Kawa, the team may receive another urgent nomination.

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